Special 4th of July Exhibit Reception and Open House

The Rancho Purisima Chapter, NSDAR and Lompoc Museum are hosting a special exhibit, "American Revolution Experience" in honor of the nation's 250th Birthday! The innovative pop-up exhibition includes display panels and interactive digital kiosks that use storytelling, illustration, technology, and unique artifacts and primary accounts to connect modern audiences with the people and places that shaped the birth of our nation. The exhibit runs from June 29 - July 7. A special reception on the 4th of July will include light refreshments and activities.