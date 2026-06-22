Special 4th of July Exhibit Reception and Open House
Special 4th of July Exhibit Reception and Open House
The Rancho Purisima Chapter, NSDAR and Lompoc Museum are hosting a special exhibit, "American Revolution Experience" in honor of the nation's 250th Birthday! The innovative pop-up exhibition includes display panels and interactive digital kiosks that use storytelling, illustration, technology, and unique artifacts and primary accounts to connect modern audiences with the people and places that shaped the birth of our nation. The exhibit runs from June 29 - July 7. A special reception on the 4th of July will include light refreshments and activities.
Lompoc Museum, Stone Pine Hall
01:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Lompoc Museum, Rancho Purisima Chapter, NSDAR
805-736-3888
lompocmuseum@gmail.com
Lompoc Museum, Stone Pine Hall
200 & 210 S H STLompoc, California 93436-7206
8057363888
lompocmuseum@gmail.com