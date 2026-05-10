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Southeast Ventura County YMCA “Night of Wonder” Gala

Southeast Ventura County YMCA “Night of Wonder” Gala

The Southeast Ventura County YMCA’s “A Night of Wonder” Grand Affair is Saturday, October 3, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks. The evening features a themed cocktail hour, gourmet dinner, silent and live auctions, impactful moments and live entertainment – with fun, surprise elements sprinkled throughout the evening.

Proceeds from the evening benefit Southeast Ventura County YMCA programs, including Find My Genius, a free summer learning program for low- and moderate-income students who are not reading at grade level, Safety Around Water, which teaches children water safety and basic swimming skills at no cost, Youth & Government for teens and YMCA scholarship programs.

The Southeast Ventura County YMCA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to building positive relationships, impacting lives and strengthening the community through youth development, healthy living programs and social responsibility. It serves the Conejo Valley, Simi Valley, Westlake Village, Oak Park, Agoura Hills and Moorpark.

For more information and to order tickets, go to https://www.sevymca.org/gala.

Sherwood Country Club
$400-$500
05:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Southeast Ventura County YMCA
805-497-3081
mglynn@sevymca.org
Sherwood Country Club
320 W Stafford Rd.
Thousand Oaks, California 91361
https://www.sherwoodcc.com/