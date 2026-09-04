Somatic 9D Guided Breathwork Experience
Somatic 9D Guided Breathwork Experience
Somatic 9D Guided Breathwork with Experience
Sunday, September 27 at 1:00pm at New Thought Now Spiritual Center
9D Breathwork is an immersive therapeutic experience that combines conscious rhythmic breathing with 9 layers of scientifically engineered audio to help release stored physical and emotional tension, regulate the nervous system, and reprogram the subconscious mind. Using high-tech noise cancelling headphones, this uniquely personal guided experience invites you on an inner journey of transformation. Headphones and mats are provided. All that’s needed is you.
Get ready to be blown away. The session runs 1.5 hours.
New Thought Now Spiritual Center
$35
01:00 PM - 02:30 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
New Thought Now Spiritual Center
818 508-7171
info@newthoughtnow.org
New Thought Now Spiritual Center
880 Hampshire Road, Suite WWestlake Village, California 91361
818 508-7171
info@newthoughtnow.org