Somatic 9D Guided Breathwork Experience

Somatic 9D Guided Breathwork with Experience

Sunday, September 27 at 1:00pm at New Thought Now Spiritual Center

9D Breathwork is an immersive therapeutic experience that combines conscious rhythmic breathing with 9 layers of scientifically engineered audio to help release stored physical and emotional tension, regulate the nervous system, and reprogram the subconscious mind. Using high-tech noise cancelling headphones, this uniquely personal guided experience invites you on an inner journey of transformation. Headphones and mats are provided. All that’s needed is you.

Get ready to be blown away. The session runs 1.5 hours.

