NPR for the California Coast.

© 2026 KCLU Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

She Leads Ventura County 2026: The Black Women's Awards Dinner

She Leads Ventura County 2026: The Black Women's Awards Dinner

Black in Business 805 presents the second annual She Leads Ventura County, the Black Women's Awards Dinner. The 2026 dinner, Legacy in Motion, honors six leaders shaping Ventura County: LaRita J. Montgomery (Legacy Award), Dr. Kimberly McCowan (Trailblazer Award), Danielle Keys (Leadership Excellence Award), Sade Champagne (Impact and Service Award), Taylesse Deans-Davis (Rising Leader Award), and Global Empathy Training Academy, founded by Dr. Linda McKenzie (Organization of the Year). Red carpet, photo booth and the Legacy Marketplace of Black-owned and women-led businesses at 5 PM; plated dinner, awards, guest speaker, and live music and entertainment from 6 PM. Ages 18 and up, free parking. Tickets on Eventbrite. Sponsor and vendor applications open through Friday, October 30. Details at sheleadsventura.com.

Staybridge Suites Oxnard - River Ridge
See Eventbrite
05:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Black in Business 805
shenee@sheleadsventura.com
https://sheleadsventura.com
Staybridge Suites Oxnard - River Ridge
2101 W Vineyard Ave
Oxnard, California 93036
https://sheleadsventura.com