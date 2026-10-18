She Leads Ventura County 2026: The Black Women's Awards Dinner
She Leads Ventura County 2026: The Black Women's Awards Dinner
Black in Business 805 presents the second annual She Leads Ventura County, the Black Women's Awards Dinner. The 2026 dinner, Legacy in Motion, honors six leaders shaping Ventura County: LaRita J. Montgomery (Legacy Award), Dr. Kimberly McCowan (Trailblazer Award), Danielle Keys (Leadership Excellence Award), Sade Champagne (Impact and Service Award), Taylesse Deans-Davis (Rising Leader Award), and Global Empathy Training Academy, founded by Dr. Linda McKenzie (Organization of the Year). Red carpet, photo booth and the Legacy Marketplace of Black-owned and women-led businesses at 5 PM; plated dinner, awards, guest speaker, and live music and entertainment from 6 PM. Ages 18 and up, free parking. Tickets on Eventbrite. Sponsor and vendor applications open through Friday, October 30. Details at sheleadsventura.com.