Seventh-Day Adventist Beliefs and Practices Explained

At 7PM on July 21st, a leader from a local Seventh‑day Adventist Church will offer an engaging introduction to the denomination, including a brief look at its history and the distinctive beliefs and practices that set it apart within the Christian tradition.

This is a great opportunity to learn about a faith community that many people have heard of but few truly understand. The presentation will take place at Congregation Am Ha Yam, 4839 Market St., Ventura.

As always, participation is free and everyone is welcome. Please feel free to share this event with friends or family who may be interested in attending. For More Information Visit VCIC.info