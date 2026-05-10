SEEAG’s Free “Farm Day Every Day” At Rancho Olivos in Santa Ynez

Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture (SEEAG) is hosting a free “Farm Day Every Day” tour at Rancho Olivos on Saturday, May 30, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

For the past 18 years, Rancho Olivos has crafted locally grown, handcrafted extra virgin olive oils that enhance the flavor of fine foods while supporting a healthy lifestyle.

Visitors will tour the olive orchard and learn how different varieties of olive oil are made, including Rancho Olivos’ Blood Orange, basil, jalapeno, rosemary-garlic, and Meyer lemon flavored olive oils. The tour will end with an olive oil tasting.

Farm Day Every Day is part of SEEAG’s ongoing mission to connect students, families, and community members to the people, places, and practices behind our food system. They take place regularly in addition to SEEAG’s one-day annual Farm Day events in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

Tours are free, but space is limited. Registration is required. Ticket registration opens on May 22 at 10:00 a.m.

To register and learn more about the tour and future Farm Day Every Day events, visit https://www.seeag.org/farm-day-every-day.

