SEEAG's Free "Farm Day Every Day" At Otto & Sons Nursery

Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture (SEEAG) is hosting a free, family-friendly "Farm Day Every Day" tour at Otto & Sons Nursery in Fillmore, Saturday, June 27, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Visitors will get a behind-the-scenes tour at one of the region's premier wholesale nurseries.

For more than 50 years, Otto & Sons Nursery has been growing hundreds of varieties of roses, perennials, edibles, and fruit trees for garden centers, landscapers and homeowners.

Come with questions about roses, flowering and vegetable plants, and fruit, citrus and avocado trees. Ottos & Sons staff will provide the soil and water management information you need for a healthy garden and landscape.

Ticket registration will open on Friday, June 19th at 10:00 a.m. To register and learn more about the tour and future Farm Day Every Day events, go to https://www.seeag.org/farm-day-every-day.

