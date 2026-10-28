Save the Date for the 79th Santa Barbara International Orchid Show, March 12 - 14th, 2027

Mark your calendars for the 79th Santa Barbara International Orchid Show, taking place March 12–14, 2027, at Earl Warren Showgrounds. This year’s theme, DISCOVERY, invites visitors to explore the vibrant beauty of orchids and the exotic environments in which they thrive.

From breathtaking, large-scale displays in the Exhibit Hall to innovative floral arrangements, hands-on workshops and an international orchid marketplace, there is plenty to discover throughout the three-day event. Visitors can also enjoy local artwork inspired by the intricate beauty of orchids, along with special experiences including yoga and sound baths, the Orchids After Dark Party and a private dining experience.

The 79th Santa Barbara International Orchid Show runs March 12–14, 2027, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara, California.

The show is judged by an internationally recognized American Orchid Society judging panel, bringing together some of the finest orchid displays and exhibitors from around the world. Tickets are available online, starting at $25 for an Early Bird Pass, with three-day passes also available at https://sborchidshow.com.

The Santa Barbara International Orchid Show is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to sharing the joy of the orchid world and educating the public about orchids through its annual show.

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About The Santa Barbara International Orchid Show

The Santa Barbara International Orchid Show is the most prestigious orchid show in the United States, featuring grand orchid displays installed by local, national, and international growers, artisans, designers, and orchid enthusiasts. It also includes orchid art exhibits, photography, floral arrangements, workshops, demonstrations, and special events. Next year’s 79th Santa Barbara International Orchid Show’s theme is DISCOVERY, a journey through the vibrant beauty of orchids and their natural environments. Guests will step into captivating orchid displays in the Exhibit Pavilion, each evoking lush tropical landscapes. They will delight in the exhibit halls adorned with vibrant orchids, discover fascinating insights through educational programs, and browse a selection of exquisite orchid offerings.

Find out more at https://sborchidshow.com/.