Join us for an unforgettable evening of movement, music, and community on a truly sacred piece of land, lovingly stewarded by a gracious host. Surrounded by nature and a beautiful Stonehenge-inspired circle, we’ll gather to remember what becomes possible when we come together with intention.

Arrive at 5:30 PM to settle in, enjoy tea, connect, and take in the beauty of the land. Our Sacred Burn practice begins promptly at 6:00 PM.

This practice is devoted to rewriting the script of our destiny—moving beyond our current frequency and into the life that is quietly waiting for us. Through breath, movement, mantra, and presence, we create space for profound inner change.

Afterward, we’ll gather around a long communal table to share a beautiful twilight dinner, thoughtfully prepared and enjoyed in true community. Throughout the evening, handpan music and warm tea will help carry us into a slower, more peaceful rhythm.

There is plenty of parking, and the evening will conclude promptly at 8:30 PM.

Please RSVP if you’re able to join us. We can’t wait to share this powerful practice, a nourishing meal, and a beautiful evening together.

Facilitator Bio's

Stephanie Shershow

Chef Steph began as a Yogi at the age of 16 where her study of Kundalini Yoga and energy work began. Her work as a private chef on yachts cooking for the elite of the high seas and teaching yoga extended two decades before developing a Therapeutic Nutrition Program which she introduced into 5 holistic rehabilitation centers, helping hundreds of clients to reclaim their optimal health. Chef Steph is an intentional cusiine and transformative yoga life coach that aims to restore you to optimal wellness.

Flowing River

Flowing River is a poet, musician, and spiritualist that studies under the tutelage of Bhai Bahadur Singh Ji and the Sangat of the Divine Light. Having traveled to over 30 countries over the past 15 years he has amassed a wealth of knowledge on how to cleanse, clear, and purify the mind, body, and spirit. Flowing River shares this wisdom freely with all who are ready to make a positive change in their lives for the better. Now he aims to cultivate conscious community through cups of tea that warm the heart and enlighten the soul.

Reserve your spot here: https://drishti.house/products/duplicate-76-tea-ceremony-at-drishti-house-28