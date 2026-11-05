Rejuvenating Sound Bath at New Thought Now Spiritual Center in Westlake

Exhale and let the week melt away.

Himalayan singing bowls, chimes, harps, and gongs, wash over you in soothing waves, while a beautiful guided meditation carries you into a deep peace and healing for body, mind and soul.

Never done a sound bath before? You’re in good company. There’s nothing to learn and nothing to do. Simply lie back and receive. Bring your own yoga mat or let us provide one.

Come as you are, leave restored and ready for the weekend. Love offering $20.

