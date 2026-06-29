Redefining Women's Health - A Cottage Virtual Event

The Cottage Center for Women’s Health invites the community to a free virtual conversation on Redefining Women’s Health on Thursday, July 30, from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Dr. Jane Varner, Medical Director of the Cottage Center for Women’s Health, and a panel of women’s health experts will participate in this special online event introducing a new approach to women’s care in our community.

During this session, physicians will share the vision behind the Cottage Center for Women’s Health and how it is designed to bring together primary and specialty care in a more coordinated, patient-centered model.

Participants will learn about:

-The vision behind the new Cottage Center for Women’s Health and what it means for our community

Continuum of care for every age and stage of life

-Brain health, menopause, Ob/Gyn, rheumatology and urogynecology

-The event will also include a live physician Q&A, offering participants the opportunity to ask questions in a confidential setting.

Panelists include:

 Jane Varner, MD, Medical Director, Cottage Center for Women’s Health

 Stephanie Handler, MD, Urogynecologist, Cottage Health Urogynecology Clinic

 Helen Matthews, MD, Medical Director, Cottage Ob/Gyn Clinic

 Nicole Moayeri, MD, Medical Director, Cottage Santa Barbara Neuroscience Institute

 Anne Rodriguez, MD, Medical Director, Cottage Health Gynecology Oncology

 Courtney Stull, MD, Rheumatologist, Cottage Rheumatology Clinic

To register for this free virtual event, go to cottagehealth.org/womenshealth