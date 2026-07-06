Prime Time Band Stow House Concert

Join Prime Time Band for a crowd-pleasing FREE Sunday afternoon concert at The Stow House. This long-standing tradition started with the first Prime Time Band concert occurring at The Stow House in 1998. Under the direction of Dr. Paul Mori, the band will perform a variety of pop, classics, show tunes and marches.

Performing outdoors in the beautiful surroundings of Rancho La Patera & Stow House, the band invites everyone to come early to claim a spot on the lawn for an afternoon of great music. Bring a blanket or beach chair - limited seating is provided.