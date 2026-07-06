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Prime Time Band Stow House Concert

Prime Time Band Stow House Concert

Join Prime Time Band for a crowd-pleasing FREE Sunday afternoon concert at The Stow House. This long-standing tradition started with the first Prime Time Band concert occurring at The Stow House in 1998. Under the direction of Dr. Paul Mori, the band will perform a variety of pop, classics, show tunes and marches.

Performing outdoors in the beautiful surroundings of Rancho La Patera & Stow House, the band invites everyone to come early to claim a spot on the lawn for an afternoon of great music. Bring a blanket or beach chair - limited seating is provided.

Stow House at Rancho La Patera
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Prime Time Band of Santa Barbara
primetimebandsb@gmail.com
www.ptband.org
Stow House at Rancho La Patera
304 North Carneros Road
Goleta, California 93117
619 894 0497
primetimebandsb@gmail.com
www.ptband.org