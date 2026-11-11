Photos with Santa
Photos with Santa
Make your holiday memories shine with a visit to Santa’s Workshop, located between The Cheesecake Factory and Larsen’s Grill. Santa is ready to greet families and pose for keepsake photos. Reservations are recommended and can be made at https://thecollectionrp.com/portfolio/photos-with-santa-2026/.
The Collection at RiverPark
10:00 AM - 09:00 PM, every day through Dec 24, 2026.
The Collection at RiverPark
2751 Park View CtOxnard, California 93036
(805) 278-9500