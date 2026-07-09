Oxnard Fan Night with The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Oxnard Fan Night presented by Visit Oxnard is back, delivering a jam-packed evening of live entertainment, Cowboys pride and community celebration. The night's main attraction features high-energy performances by the iconic Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, whose spectacular choreography and electric spirit have made them one of the most recognized performance groups in the world. Beyond the main stage, attendees can look forward to mascot Rowdy, a special guest and an exciting evening hosted by Junior Lledo and Francois the Great of Luminary Sound.

Fans of all ages are welcome to join on Friday, July 31 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Collection Park. Please note that this event will not include a meet and greet or autograph signing with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

