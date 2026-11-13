"On the Line" with writer-director John Murlowski

In recognition of International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day on November 21, the Ojai Art Center presents a powerful and deeply human film about connection, compassion, and the struggle to find hope in our darkest moments.

🎬 "On the Line" screens Sunday, November 22, with a special post-screening Q&A with writer-director John Murlowski!

Inspired by a real-life call Murlowski received while working at the Los Angeles Suicide Prevention Center, "On the Line" stars Rosa Salazar as Alex, a crisis counselor who has dedicated her life to helping others.

When a desperate teenage caller (Shylo Molina) refuses her help, Alex breaks every rule to find him. What follows is an unexpected journey through the night, filled with moments of humor, heartbreak, and revelations that challenge everything she believes about saving lives.

As we honor those who lost loved ones to suicide, this film invites us to reflect on the importance of listening, understanding, and reaching out. Both funny and gut-wrenching, "On the Line" reminds us that behind every crisis is a human story. Sometimes the most meaningful thing we do is simply be there for someone.

🎤 SPECIAL EVENT: Writer-director John Murlowski will attend the screening and participate in a Q&A afterward, sharing insights into the real-life experience that inspired the film and the journey of bringing this important story to the screen.

Join us for an evening of independent cinema and a rare opportunity to hear directly from the filmmaker about a story that opens the door to important conversations about mental health, human connection, and hope.

💙 Because every life matters. Every story deserves to be heard.