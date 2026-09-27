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Ojai Storytelling Festival

Ojai Storytelling Festival

Under the oaks, for four days in October, the Ojai Storytelling Festival brings some of the country’s most gifted storytellers to Ojai for a weekend of unforgettable live performances that are funny, moving, surprising, and wonderfully human.

If you've never been to a storytelling festival before, imagine a stand up comic, a TED talk, and campfire stories all rolled into one perfect weekend.vvThe weekend includes family-friendly events, adults only Naughty Tales, a free Thursday night concert at Sam’s Place, Saturday’s Story Shop Boutique, and special opportunities for kids, including free admission for children on Saturday from 10am-6pm.

Whether you’re a lifelong story lover or have never been to a storytelling festival before, this is one of those Ojai experiences you’ll be talking about long after the last story ends.

Hours:
Oct. 22: 1-10 pm
Oct. 23: 9:30 am-10 pm
Oct. 24: 8:30 am-10:30 pm
Oct. 25: 9-1 pm

Ojai Storytelling Festival
$15-$40
03:30 PM - 01:00 PM, every day through Oct 25, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Ojai Storytelling Festival
8052720072
info@ojaistoryfest.org
https://www.ojaistoryfest.org/
Ojai Storytelling Festival
113 S. Montgomery St.
Ojai, California 93023
8052720072
info@ojaistoryfest.org
https://www.ojaistoryfest.org/