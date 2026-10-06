Mobile Mammogram Screening Event

Conejo Free Clinic and Diversity Collective are hosting a Mobile Mammography Screening Day on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Diversity Collective Community Center, 2471 Portola Road in Ventura.

Appointments are required. Many insurance plans are accepted. Uninsured women may qualify for a free mammogram through Every Woman Counts, and Conejo Free Clinic will cover a limited number of screenings for those who do not qualify.

Early detection saves lives. We encourage eligible women in Ventura County to schedule a screening and share this opportunity with friends, family, and neighbors.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please contact Conejo Free Clinic.