Merry Vibes Market
Merry Vibes Market
Celebrate the magic of the season at the Merry Vibes Market! Browse handmade treasures and locally crafted goods while soaking up a festive atmosphere filled with cheer. Whether you’re finding the perfect gift or simply enjoying the holiday spirit, it’s the perfect way to make lasting memories and shop local.
The Collection at RiverPark
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
The Collection at RiverPark
2751 Park View CtOxnard, California 93036
(805) 278-9500