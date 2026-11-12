NPR for the California Coast.

© 2026 KCLU Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Merry Vibes Market

Merry Vibes Market

Celebrate the magic of the season at the Merry Vibes Market! Browse handmade treasures and locally crafted goods while soaking up a festive atmosphere filled with cheer. Whether you’re finding the perfect gift or simply enjoying the holiday spirit, it’s the perfect way to make lasting memories and shop local.

The Collection at RiverPark
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
The Collection at RiverPark
2751 Park View Ct
Oxnard, California 93036
(805) 278-9500
https://thecollectionrp.com/