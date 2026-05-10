Memorial Day Ceremony 2026

Remembering men and women in uniform who proudly serve.

The Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1649 are pleased to present the very popular Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 25th. This is a FREE EVENT. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early; the ceremony begins at 11:00 AM sharp and concludes with a spectacular flyover by The Condor Squadron. The ceremony will take place at the Santa Barbara Cemetery, 901 Channel Drive, near the main flagpole, with ample seating available. We are honored to have guest speaker Rear Admiral John Wiegold join us this year.

The open air ceremony includes presentations and performances by the UCSB ROTC Color Guard; Gold Coast Pipe & Drum Band; David Gonzales and the Santa Barbara Choral Society, The Prime Time Band, and a flyover by The Condor Squadron.

More information, contact media@pcvf.org

Please note: there is no handicap parking available; and no dogs please.

Date and Location:

Monday May 25, 2026, at 11:00 a.m.

Santa Barbara Cemetery

