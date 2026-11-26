This December, the Ojai Art Center Film Branch invites you to rediscover the romance, glamour, wit, and timeless storytelling of the Golden Age of Hollywood.

We kick off our new series on Sunday, December 6, with Love Affair (1939), starring two of Hollywood's most captivating stars, Charles Boyer and Irene Dunne.

When a French painter and an American singer meet aboard a transatlantic ocean liner, an unexpected romance blossoms. Both engaged to other people, they agree to meet atop the Empire State Building six months later...if their feelings haven't changed. But fate makes other plans.

Directed by the legendary Leo McCarey, this enchanting romantic drama earned six Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture. McCarey later remade his own film as the beloved An Affair to Remember (1957), starring Cary Grant and Deborah Kerr.

💕 Timeless romance and irresistible chemistry

🌟 Two legendary stars of the silver screen

💫Painstakingly restored, frame by frame, exceeding the quality of the original

🎥 A cinematic treasure from Hollywood's golden years