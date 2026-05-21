Los Padres Council to Honor Bill MacFadyen and the Borgatello Family at 2026 Salute to Scouting

Salute to Scouting 2026

Scouting America – Los Padres Council will honor Central Coast leaders Bill MacFadyen, founder and publisher of Noozhawk.com, and the Borgatello Family of MarBorg Industries at the annual Salute to Scouting celebration on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026, at the Santa Barbara Club in Santa Barbara.

MacFadyen will receive the National Outstanding Eagle Scout Award (NOESA), while the Borgatello Family will be presented with the Los Padres Council Legacy Award for their longstanding leadership, philanthropy, and community service across the Central Coast.

The annual evening event brings together business, civic, and community leaders to celebrate leadership and support youth development programs serving more than 3,000 young people throughout Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. Proceeds benefit Scouting programs, leadership development initiatives, and outdoor education opportunities, including Camp Rancho Alegre’s Outdoor School.

To RSVP for the event, call 805-967-0105, email carlos.cortez@scouting.org, or visit https://scoutingevent.com/053-116001

