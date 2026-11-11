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Letters to Santa

Letters to Santa

Make their holiday extra special with a touch of magic at Santa’s Mailbox. Bring your own letter or write a message on one of the complimentary postcards available at Guest Services. Drop letters in Santa’s official mailbox on Collection Boulevard, just outside The Annex Food Hall, for delivery to the North Pole. Santa and Mrs. Claus will send a personal reply to every letter with a return address received by Dec. 15.

The Collection at RiverPark
10:00 AM - 09:00 PM, every day through Dec 15, 2026.
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

brooklyn@mustangmktg.com
The Collection at RiverPark
2751 Park View Ct
Oxnard, California 93036
(805) 278-9500
https://thecollectionrp.com/