Join us for the second of our speaker series featuring Celeste Carlisle

Horse lovers and anyone concerned or curious about the future of wild horses will enjoy hearing Celeste Carlisle, who is the biologist for Lompoc's Return to Freedom (RTF) Wild Horse Conservation, with over three decades of experience.

She has worked alongside RTF to oversee and implement the fertility control program, RTF’s projects on policy changes in the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and United States Forest Service (USFS) wild horse programs, and in on-range public- private partnerships for wild horse and burro management.

Celeste searches for meaningful and humane solutions to the management challenges facing wild-horses in a world with a rapidly changing climate and a multitude of stakeholder opinions.