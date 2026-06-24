Introduction to Handmade Paper with Leah Mata Fragua
Introduction to Handmade Paper with Leah Mata Fragua
In this introductory workshop, participants will learn the basic process of making handmade paper using prepared plant-based pulp. The workshop will introduce the steps of sheet formation, couching, pressing, and drying, while giving participants time to experiment with texture, fiber, and surface.
This beginner-friendly workshop is designed for people with little or no prior paper-making experience. Participants will learn how paper can function as both a practical material and an artistic medium, and will leave with a basic understanding of the process along with handmade paper sheets they create during the workshop.
Studio Channel Islands
01:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Thu, 23 Jul 2026
Artist Group Info
info@studiochannelislands.org
Studio Channel Islands
2222 E Ventura Blvd.Camarillo, California 93010
8053831368
info@studiochannelislands.org