Introduction to Handmade Paper with Leah Mata Fragua

In this introductory workshop, participants will learn the basic process of making handmade paper using prepared plant-based pulp. The workshop will introduce the steps of sheet formation, couching, pressing, and drying, while giving participants time to experiment with texture, fiber, and surface.

This beginner-friendly workshop is designed for people with little or no prior paper-making experience. Participants will learn how paper can function as both a practical material and an artistic medium, and will leave with a basic understanding of the process along with handmade paper sheets they create during the workshop.