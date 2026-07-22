https://drishti.house/products/the-shape-of-oolong

An intimate tea ceremony with Taiwanese Oolong served in porcelain vessels hand crafted in Taichung, Taiwan. This event will flow from introducing the tea and clay, a silent meditation to connect with the chi of the tea, a guided tea ceremony, integration circle, and community time & tea snacks. There will be time to explore fired and unfired samples of the porcelain while artist Meiya Sidney 陳美亞 shares on the history and process behind the vessels. Join us to encounter the unique qualities of the oolong tea and porcelain clay that share a material origin, both emerging from the lush earth on the island of Taiwan.

Facilitator's

Meiya Sidney 陳美亞 works with clay and paper to create spaces for reflection and care. Her Taiwanese heritage and family history in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) inform her gestures, processes, and the dialogues within her work. Sidney teaches ceramic classes at local elementary schools and Maker House, a community clay studio in the hills of Santa Barbara . She received the YPAR grant from Shafranski Art Foundation in 2024 and her work has been shown in solo and group exhibitions including at the Art and Architecture Museum and Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara.

Flowing River is a poet, musician, and spiritualist that studies under the tutelage of Bhai Bahadur Singh Ji and the Sangat of the Divine Light. Having traveled to over 30 countries over the past 15 years he has amassed a wealth of knowledge on how to cleanse, clear, and purify the mind, body, and spirit. Flowing River shares this wisdom freely with all who are ready to make a positive change in their lives for the better. Now he aims to cultivate conscious community through cups of tea that warm the heart and enlighten the soul.

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