"Healing Hearts" Sound Bath Friday, September 11th at 7pm at New Thought Now Spiritual Center
"Healing Hearts" Sound Bath Friday, September 11th at 7pm at New Thought Now Spiritual Center
“Healing Hearts” Sound Bath Friday, September 11th at 7pm
at The New Thought Now Spiritual Center
Relax and rejuvenate with the sounds of Himalayan singing bowls, chimes, harps, gongs, and soothing tones washing over you in waves. A beautifully guided meditation carries you into a place of deep peace and healing with body and mind. Bring your own yoga mat or let us provide one. Come as you are, leave restored and ready for the weekend. Love offering $20.
New Thought Now is located at 880 Hampshire Road, Suite W, Westlake Village. 818/ 508-7171
New Thought Now Spiritual Center
$20
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 11 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
New Thought Now Spiritual Center
818 508-7171
info@newthoughtnow.org
New Thought Now Spiritual Center
880 Hampshire Road, Suite WWestlake Village, California 91361
818 508-7171
info@newthoughtnow.org