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Haunted Hayride 2026

Haunted Hayride 2026

Experience the Thrills at North Fork Ranch's Haunted Hayride!

A Day of Fun Turns Into a Night of Terror! ONE DAY ONLY

Come join us at North Fork Ranch for an unforgettable day filled with exciting vendors, delicious food and drinks, live music, and festive autumn magic. But as the sun sets, prepare yourself for a chilling adventure unlike any other.

Step onto the Haunted Hayride and brace yourself for the eerie journey through Quarantine Zone 7, where zombies, walkers, and Wildlings roam. After Surviving the mayhem, dare to enter the Barn to witness CirqueSanity's Haunted Acrobatic Cirque Show “Field of Forgotten Whispers”, where haunting performances will leave you spellbound.

From harvest-time fun under the autumn sky to heart-pounding thrills after dark, North Fork Ranch promises unforgettable memories. Come for the festival, stay for the fear!

Get your tickets now for a night you won't soon forget!

North Fork Ranch
$25.00
03:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Passage
855-688-7277
thenorthforkranch@gmail.com
North Fork Ranch
12471 Boy Scout Camp Road
Frazier Park/Lockwood Valley, California 93225