Giving Tuesday at the Collection at RiverPark
Giving Tuesday at the Collection at RiverPark
The Collection is celebrating Giving Tuesday with a community Toy Drive benefiting Spark of Love Toy Drive. Guests can drop off new, unwrapped toys to the bins in both office buildings located near Guest Services now through Dec. 21. Food Share will also accept canned food donations through Dec. 1.
The Collection at RiverPark
10:00 AM - 09:00 PM on Sun, 1 Nov 2026
The Collection at RiverPark
2751 Park View CtOxnard, California 93036
(805) 278-9500