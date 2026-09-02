🎓 From College List to Application Plan
🎓 From College List to Application Plan
Choosing colleges is just the beginning. Turning that list into a thoughtful, strategic application plan can make all the difference. Register at: https://www.advicekrew.com/upcoming-webinars
Counselors representing:
Barry B: Formerly worked in admissions at UC Berkeley and Oregon College of Arts & Craft
Susanna: Empowers students to stand out, gain acceptance, and build meaningful future-focused careers in art, fashion, and design.
Join Advice Krew for a free college planning webinar covering:
– Building a balanced college list
– Understanding Reach, Target & Safety schools
– Knowing when to apply early
– Creating a practical application strategy
📅 Thursday, September 10, 2026
⏰ 7:00 PM EST
💻 Online via Zoom
Remote online via zoom
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
AdviceKrew
admin@advicekrew.com
Remote online via zoom