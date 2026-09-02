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🎓 From College List to Application Plan

🎓 From College List to Application Plan

Choosing colleges is just the beginning. Turning that list into a thoughtful, strategic application plan can make all the difference. Register at: https://www.advicekrew.com/upcoming-webinars

Counselors representing:

Barry B: Formerly worked in admissions at UC Berkeley and Oregon College of Arts & Craft
Susanna: Empowers students to stand out, gain acceptance, and build meaningful future-focused careers in art, fashion, and design.

Join Advice Krew for a free college planning webinar covering:

– Building a balanced college list
– Understanding Reach, Target & Safety schools
– Knowing when to apply early
– Creating a practical application strategy

📅 Thursday, September 10, 2026

⏰ 7:00 PM EST

💻 Online via Zoom

Remote online via zoom
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

AdviceKrew
admin@advicekrew.com
www.advicekrew.com
Remote online via zoom