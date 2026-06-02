Food Forward's Zest Fest Community Harvest

Food Forward, Inc., a local community organization that recovers surplus fresh produce and shares it at no cost with communities experiencing food insecurity, will host Zest Fest, a welcoming community harvest event in Somis on Saturday morning, June 6, 2026.

The harvest will bring together new and returning volunteers to harvest fresh citrus, connect over locally roasted coffee, and support local hunger relief partners across Ventura County. Citrus season in Ventura County offers a beautiful opportunity for community members to get outside, spend meaningful time with family and friends, and feel good about the direct impact they are making in their local community.

All fruit harvested during the event will be distributed to local Ventura County hunger relief partners, including partner Saticoy Food Hub, supporting families and community members without consistent access to fresh fruits and vegetables in meeting their nutritional needs, instead of leaving fruit to rot on the ground.

Open to volunteers ages 5 and older. Children under 16 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Exact location available upon RSVP.

Volunteers do not need to bring any equipment or assist with transporting fruit.

