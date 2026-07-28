The Santa Paula Art Museum invites art lovers and collectors to its 16th Annual Fine Art Auction Fundraiser on Saturday, August 15, 2026, where dozens of exceptional works of art will be offered in support of the Museum’s arts education programs. Proceeds from the event help provide inspiring arts experiences to more than 6,000 Ventura County K-12 students each year.

The event begins with a silent auction from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., followed by a live auction from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., led by professional auctioneers from California Auctioneers. Admission to the event is $15.00 for SPAM members and $20.00 for non-members.

This year’s auction features a carefully curated selection of museum-quality artworks by celebrated California artists, including Jessie and Cornelis Botke, Jean Mannheim, Susan Petty, Douglas Shively, and more. Guests can enjoy beer, wine, and hors d'oeuvres as they browse the collection and place their bids. The 20 live auction artworks are available to preview online at www.santapaulaartmuseum.org/auction.

The fundraiser also includes a raffle for an original watercolor painting by renowned Santa Paula artist Jessie Arms Botke (1883-1971). The painting may be previewed online, and raffle tickets may be purchased by phone or at the Museum during regular business hours. The winning ticket will be drawn during the auction, but the winner does not need to be present to claim the prize.

The Santa Paula Art Museum’s 16th Annual Fine Art Auction Fundraiser is generously sponsored by CalNRG, Ventura County Credit Union, and Rotary Club of Santa Paula.