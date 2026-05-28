EB Awareness Week
EB Awareness Week
Everyday life can bring extraordinary challenges for individuals and families living with epidermolysis bullosa (EB), a rare genetic condition that causes fragile skin and painful blistering. This EB Awareness Week, Walter Clark Legal Group is partnering with EB Research Partnership to raise awareness and support research toward better treatments and a cure. Join us in turning awareness into action by donating today and helping advance research for those affected by EB. Additional details about our local coffee shop collaboration will be shared once confirmed.
Walter Clark Legal Group
12:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Walter Clark Legal Group
(760) 777-7777
ranchomirage@walterclark.com
Artist Group Info
Walter Clark
ranchomirage@walterclark.com
Walter Clark Legal Group
71861 CA-111, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270Rancho Mirage, California 92270
(760) 777-7777
ranchomirage@walterclark.com