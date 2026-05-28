Everyday life can bring extraordinary challenges for individuals and families living with epidermolysis bullosa (EB), a rare genetic condition that causes fragile skin and painful blistering. This EB Awareness Week, Walter Clark Legal Group is partnering with EB Research Partnership to raise awareness and support research toward better treatments and a cure. Join us in turning awareness into action by donating today and helping advance research for those affected by EB. Additional details about our local coffee shop collaboration will be shared once confirmed.