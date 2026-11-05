🎬 What makes a family? And where do we truly belong?

On Sunday, November 15, the Ojai Art Center continues its celebration of independent cinema with Early Winter (Erken Kış), a visually stunning and emotionally powerful drama from acclaimed Turkish filmmaker Özcan Alper.

When a young Georgian-Ukrainian artist agrees to serve as a surrogate for an Istanbul couple, their lives become unexpectedly intertwined. As war erupts between Russia and Ukraine, a journey toward the border becomes a deeply personal exploration of love, displacement, identity, and the complicated bonds that define family.

With extraordinary performances, breathtaking cinematography, and compelling psychological tension, Early Winter reminds us why international independent cinema matters—it opens windows into lives and experiences beyond our own.

🌍 A moving story of belonging and displacement

🎥 From the acclaimed director of Autumn

✨ Turkish with English subtitles

🎞️ 92 minutes

🎬 Early Winter (2025)

📍 Ojai Art Center Theater, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai

🗓 Sunday, November 15

🕖 7 PM

Join us for an unforgettable evening of international cinema and discover a story that transcends borders.