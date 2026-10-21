**SAVE THE DATE! LET'S COME TOGETHER AND GIVE BACK, VENTURA COUNTY!**

A strong community is built by neighbors helping neighbors.

We're inviting our friends, families, local businesses and neighbors to join **REMAX Gold Coast Camarillo** for our annual **Drive-Up Food Drive benefiting Food Share of Ventura County!**

**TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10, 2026**

**10:00 AM – 12:00 PM**

**REMAX Gold Coast Camarillo**

601 E. Daily Drive, Suite 102

Camarillo, CA 93010

The Food Share truck will be at our office collecting nonperishable food donations to help individuals and families throughout Ventura County.

Giving back doesn't have to be complicated. A few extra items from your grocery trip, a bag of pantry staples or a simple act of generosity can make a meaningful difference for someone in our community.

**OUR CHALLENGE: FILL ONE BAG AND HELP US FILL THE TRUCK!**

Mark your calendar, invite a friend and share this post. Together, we can make a greater impact and remind our neighbors that our community cares.

**SAVE THE DATE. BRING A BAG. GIVE BACK.**

For Details:

Terry Ayers

Broker Associate | Camarillo Sales Manager

REMAX Gold Coast

805-816-8519 | terry@teamayers.com

DRE #01417128

