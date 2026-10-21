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Drive Up- Food Drive

Drive Up- Food Drive

**SAVE THE DATE! LET'S COME TOGETHER AND GIVE BACK, VENTURA COUNTY!**

A strong community is built by neighbors helping neighbors.

We're inviting our friends, families, local businesses and neighbors to join **REMAX Gold Coast Camarillo** for our annual **Drive-Up Food Drive benefiting Food Share of Ventura County!**

**TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10, 2026**
**10:00 AM – 12:00 PM**

**REMAX Gold Coast Camarillo**
601 E. Daily Drive, Suite 102
Camarillo, CA 93010

The Food Share truck will be at our office collecting nonperishable food donations to help individuals and families throughout Ventura County.

Giving back doesn't have to be complicated. A few extra items from your grocery trip, a bag of pantry staples or a simple act of generosity can make a meaningful difference for someone in our community.

**OUR CHALLENGE: FILL ONE BAG AND HELP US FILL THE TRUCK!**

Mark your calendar, invite a friend and share this post. Together, we can make a greater impact and remind our neighbors that our community cares.

**SAVE THE DATE. BRING A BAG. GIVE BACK.**

For Details:
Terry Ayers
Broker Associate | Camarillo Sales Manager
REMAX Gold Coast
805-816-8519 | terry@teamayers.com
DRE #01417128

REMAX Gold Coast, Camarillo
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Tue, 10 Nov 2026

Artist Group Info

terry@teamayers.com
Re/Max Gold Coast Realtors
REMAX Gold Coast, Camarillo
601 E Daily Drive #102
Camarillo, California 93010
8058168519
terry@teamayers.com