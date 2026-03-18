The 5th Annual Down the Rabbit Hole Craft Beer & Music Charity Festival returns to Thousand Oaks on Saturday, June 20, bringing together live music, craft beverages and food in a festive community setting.

Presented by Pedals & Pints Brewing Company and the Westlake Village Rotary Club, festival goers can enjoy two stages of live Americana & Country music featuring artists Nikki Lane, Uncle Lucius, Jake Kohn and Emily Nenni, with additional performances throughout the day from 1pm through 9:30 p.m.

From noon to 3:00 p.m., attendees can sample tastings from more than 30 breweries, wineries, distilleries, and specialty beverage producers from Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. The festival includes a curated artisan vendor marketplace, a Dave & Buster’s Fun Zone, and local food trucks.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Ventura County Fire Department’s Widows, Orphans & Assistance Fund as well as The Westlake Village Rotary charitable programs.

The festival takes place in the south parking lot at The Oaks Mall, across from Pedals & Pints Brewing Company. Craft beer tasting and music, music-only, and VIP ticket options are available. For tickets and festival information, visit https://rabbitholefest.com. Questions: info@rabbitholefest.com.

