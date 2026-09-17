Día De Los Muertos Community Altar

The community is invited to The Collection’s Día de los Muertos Altar, presented in partnership with the Oxnard Performing Arts Center Nonprofit (OPAC). Join the opening reception on Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. for live dance performances and special guest speakers as this year's multi-tiered altar adorned with candles, marigolds and ofrendas (offerings) is unveiled. The altar will be on display through Nov. 2, located between The Cheesecake Factory and Larsen's Grill.

The Collection would love to honor your loved one at the altar. Submit a photo of a deceased loved one by Friday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. and they will be included in the digital frame at the community altar. Photos can be submitted to https://form.jotform.com/252556264111148