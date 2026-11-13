PVHS Center Stage Presents: Dear Evan Hansen

Join PVHS Center Stage for the award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen, a powerful and moving story about belonging, connection, mental health, and the importance of feeling seen. Through unforgettable music and heartfelt storytelling, our talented student performers explore the challenges of adolescence and remind us that no one is ever truly alone.

Performances run November 12–14 and November 19–21 at 7:00 PM at the Performing Arts Center at Pioneer Valley High School in Santa Maria.

Come experience this moving production and support local student performers!