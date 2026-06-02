CVS Soccer Block Party
CVS Soccer Block Party
Join us for the CVS Soccer Block Party, a soccer-themed community event packed with interactive activities for all ages. From friendly competition to photo-ready moments, there’s something for everyone to enjoy, including free soccer games and skill challenges, free snacks and surprises*, and free product samples*. It’s the perfect opportunity to connect with neighbors, have fun, and celebrate the moments that make your community special.
*While supplies last.
https://www.cvs.com/content/community-events
CVS Pharmacy
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026
CVS Pharmacy
336 N Milpas StreetSanta Barbara, California 93103