Join us for the CVS Soccer Block Party, a soccer-themed community event packed with interactive activities for all ages. From friendly competition to photo-ready moments, there’s something for everyone to enjoy, including free soccer games and skill challenges, free snacks and surprises*, and free product samples*. It’s the perfect opportunity to connect with neighbors, have fun, and celebrate the moments that make your community special.

*While supplies last.

https://www.cvs.com/content/community-events