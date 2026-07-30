Creators Conservatory Showcase

Students will bring to life their original musical adaptations of The Day the Crayons Quit (from the best-selling children's book series), alongside musical theatre song cuts they've been honing all program long. The high school students of our Conservatory program work for two and a half weeks to create original theatre works to perform and produce at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center under the guidance of award-winning writers, directors, performers, and designers, including The Day the Crayons Quit author Drew Daywalt!

The conservatory focuses on developing multi-hyphenate pre-professional artists of all creative disciplines through creating original theatre works while learning from industry professionals from a variety of backgrounds.