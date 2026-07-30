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Creators Conservatory Showcase

Creators Conservatory Showcase

Students will bring to life their original musical adaptations of The Day the Crayons Quit (from the best-selling children's book series), alongside musical theatre song cuts they've been honing all program long. The high school students of our Conservatory program work for two and a half weeks to create original theatre works to perform and produce at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center under the guidance of award-winning writers, directors, performers, and designers, including The Day the Crayons Quit author Drew Daywalt!

The conservatory focuses on developing multi-hyphenate pre-professional artists of all creative disciplines through creating original theatre works while learning from industry professionals from a variety of backgrounds.

Bank of America Performing Arts Center’s Scherr Forum Theatre
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Tue, 4 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

TOArts
https://toarts.org/
Bank of America Performing Arts Center’s Scherr Forum Theatre
2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd
Thousand Oaks, California 91362
805-449-2787
https://bapacthousandoaks.com/