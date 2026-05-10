Conejo Orchid Society Fundraiser - Orchid Show and Sale

This event includes an exhibit of members’ orchids, and a wide range of inexpensive, easy-to-grow orchids for sale. Several hundred orchids from quality orchid nurseries and society member divisions will be available. Many can be grown outdoors in Southern California. Other available items will include “companion plants”, grown by Society members, and orchid fertilizer and potting mix.

Society members will be available to provide guidance on how best to grow your new orchids and will answer your questions.

The hours of the Orchid Show and Sale are Friday, May 29 – 10:30am to 5:30pm, and Saturday, May 30 - 10am to 4pm. Arrive early for the best selection. Lecture / demonstrations of general orchid care will run continuously both days starting at 11am, continuing to closing.

Admission is free.

We accept payment in cash or check only.

For more information, please call 805-410-3803 or visit us at www.ConejoOrchidSociety.org

The Conejo Orchid Society is a 501(c)(5) non-profit organization.

This program is not a Thousand Oaks Library sponsored event

