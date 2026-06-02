Concierto Íntimo: Andrés Vadin Trio

Andres Vadin Trio: An intimate evening of music in the historic Covarrubias Adobe

Join us for an intimate concert in our Spanish-era adobe featuring the acclaimed Andrés Vadin Trio, with a special appearance by legendary flamenco singer Pelé de los Reyes.

The Andrés Vadin Trio blends the rich tradition of flamenco with the spontaneity of jazz and the soul of world music. Led by Grammy-nominated guitarist Andrés Vadin, the trio features Yosmel Montejo on bass and Grammy Award winner Diego Álvarez “El Negro” on percussion. Together, these accomplished musicians create a sound that is both deeply rooted and forward-looking. Individually, they have collaborated with acclaimed artists including Concha Buika, Antonio Carmona, Billy Cobham, Men at Work, Luis Enrique, and Juan Luis Guerra.

Latin Grammy–nominated artist Pelé de los Reyes is a singer, composer, and founder of Navajita Plateá, one of Spain’s most celebrated flamenco fusion groups. Navajita Plateá received a Triple Platinum Record for the album Desde mi Azotea and earned Song of the Year honors in Spain for the legendary “Noches de Bohemia.”

Seats are very limited and include wine and a brief pre-show reception. The concert is co-hosted by Flamenco! Santa Barbara, a nonprofit led by world-renowned artistic director María Bermúdez.

Tickets purchased here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/concierto-intimo-tickets-1989964966784

