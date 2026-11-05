Community Pack-Walk Pack-Talk brings local dog lovers together for a morning of movement, learning, and connection. We’ll kick things off with a Pack Walk from the Humane Society of Ventura County (HSVC) to Libbey Park and back, giving dogs and their people a chance to get out and enjoy time together.

The morning continues with Pack Talks, featuring veterinarians, dog trainers, and local animal welfare experts sharing practical insights into dog behavior, enrichment, health, and the human-animal bond. These short presentations will help us better understand our dogs and discover ways to support their physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing. Bring your questions!

You’ll also find local food and merchandise vendors, community partners, and plenty of fellow animal lovers to meet along the way.

HSVC is hoping to host this event 3-4 times a year. Each event will explore a different theme in an effort to build a more informed, compassionate community for animals.

Come share a morning with our animal loving community. We’d love to see you there!