Community Drawing Workshop - Rocket Launching from Lompoc to Outer Space
Community Drawing Workshop - Rocket Launching from Lompoc to Outer Space
Join the Satellite Coast Research Project (UC Santa Barbara) for a community drawing workshop. Participants will explore their experiences of Lompoc, the Vandenberg Air/Space Force Base, and rocket launches through a series of guided drawing exercises. Together, we will experiment with different ways to communicate experiences and concerns through drawing techniques. All supplies provided and no artistic experience necessary! Light refreshments will be provided. This workshop is designed for adults 18+.
The Grossman Gallery at the Lompoc Library
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
Event Supported By
The Satellite Coast Research Project
satellitecoast@gmail.com
The Grossman Gallery at the Lompoc Library
501 E North AveLompoc, California 93436
(805) 875-8775