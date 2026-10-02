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Community Colleges of Ventura County to Host State of the District Event

Community Colleges of Ventura County to Host State of the District Event

The Ventura County Community College District (VCCCD) is inviting the community to hear directly from its leadership at its State of the District event, bringing together elected officials, regional industry and nonprofit partners, educational leaders and friends of the district to celebrate the work of VCCCD’s students, faculty and employees, reflect on the District’s progress and look ahead to what's next. The free, public event takes place Monday, Oct. 19, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. at the Camarillo Public Library.

Camarillo Library
03:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 19 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Ventura County Community College District
805-652-5504
Communications@vcccd.edu
https://www.vcccd.edu/students/financial-aid-information/cash-for-college-workshops
Camarillo Library