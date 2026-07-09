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Coastal Cleanup Day

Coastal Cleanup Day

Be part of the solution to ocean pollution on Coastal Cleanup Day, Saturday, September 19, at 9:00 am! Take action to protect the beaches, creeks, and parks that make Santa Barbara County such a wonderful place to live.

Volunteers of all ages are welcome at any of our 2026 cleanup sites. Pre-registration isn’t required, but is encouraged! Everyone who pre-registers will be automatically entered into a prize drawing.

Each site will have a captain on hand with cleanup supplies. Bring your own gloves, buckets, and other reusable items to reduce waste.

Every piece of trash picked up is one less piece in the ocean. The coast needs you on Coastal Cleanup Day!

Santa Barbara County Beaches, Parks, and Creeks
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09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Explore Ecology
805-884-0459
jill@exploreecology.org
https://exploreecology.org/
Santa Barbara County Beaches, Parks, and Creeks