Chula Vista-born, former Santa Maria artist Jorge ‘Chucho’ Hernandez opens a major solo exhibition in Santa Ynez featuring paintings that can take years to complete
Chula Vista-born, former Santa Maria artist Jorge ‘Chucho’ Hernandez opens a major solo exhibition in Santa Ynez featuring paintings that can take years to complete
Jorge “Chucho” Hernandez, a Chula Vista-born artist and former Santa Maria resident, will open “Perspective,” a solo exhibition at Indah Gallery in Santa Ynez, on Thursday, August 27.
Working in oil on canvas and wood, Hernandez creates elaborate narrative paintings that use unexpected viewpoints and forced perspective to place viewers inside scenes involving cultural memory, spirituality, popular culture and contemporary life. Some of his major pieces take two to three years to complete.
The opening reception will be held Thursday, August 27, from 5–7 p.m. The exhibition continues August 28 through September 20, with an artist’s talk on Saturday, September 19 at 3 p.m.
Hernandez is available for an interview, and high-resolution artwork, installation photographs and additional background materials are available.
Indah Gallery
2190 N. Refugio Road
Santa Ynez, California
https://chuchoart.com
https://www.indahgallery.org/
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1a88f8cin41cXNEOVSTbYgM5_IQ1nPheC/view?usp=sharing
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