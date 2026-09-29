Celebration of Life for Arthur Max Petersen

The family, friends, fellow veterans and community members are invited to gather at Santa Barbara Cemetery to honor the life and legacy of decorated World War II veteran Arthur Max Petersen, a longtime Santa Barbara resident and member of the 101st Airborne Division.

The graveside ceremony will include a military burial and memorial honoring Petersen, who served in major World War II campaigns including D-Day, the Battle of Carentan, Operation Market Garden and the Battle of the Bulge. He received two Purple Hearts and was awarded France's Legion of Honor Medal in 2015.

The ceremony will include a military funeral flag-folding ceremony conducted by members of the 101st Airborne Division, along with music, military honors and a T-34 squadron flyover featuring four passes and a missing man formation.

Featured Participants:

Lt. John Blankenship, USN, officiant

David Gonzales, vocalist

Jerry Gray, military chaplain

David Munoz

Howard Hudson, Taps

Deacon

Bill Boetticher, bagpiper

Admission:

Free / Open to the public

Website / More Information:

Pierre Claeyssens Veteran Foundation — www.pcvf.org