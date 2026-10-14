Carpinteria Photography Club Presents Its Second Annual One-Night-Only Cinematic Photography Experience

Sunday, November 8, 2026 | 4:00–6:00 p.m.

Doors Open at 3:00 p.m. | The Alcazar Theatre, Carpinteria

General Admission: $15 | 2 Tickets for $25

Purchase tickets HERE before they sell out

All Proceeds Benefit The Alcazar

CARPINTERIA, Calif. — Get ready to see photography in an entirely new way.

The Carpinteria Photography Club will present “The Eyes Have It!” on Sunday, November 8, bringing its second annual one-night-only cinematic photography experience to the big screen at The Alcazar Theatre.

Last year, something magical happened. Stunning photographs filled The Alcazar’s giant screen in brilliant high definition as powerful music surrounded the audience. There was laughter, standing ovations and even tears. Now, the Carpinteria Photography Club is doing it again - with an entirely new collection of images personally curated by the Club’s photographers and paired with musical selections chosen to complement their work.

Following the presentation, attendees are encouraged to stay, meet the participating photographers, learn more about their work and potentially purchase featured images. All proceeds from the event will benefit The Alcazar, helping support the beloved historic Carpinteria theatre.

EVENT DETAILS

What: The Eyes Have It! - A Cinematic Photography Experience

Presented by: Carpinteria Photography Club When: Sunday, November 8, 2026 Doors: 3:00 p.m. Show: 4:00–6:00 p.m.

Where: The Alcazar Theatre, Carpinteria

Admission: $15 General Admission | 2 Tickets for $25. Purchase tickets HERE

Beneficiary: The Alcazar

