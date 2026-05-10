Carp History Museum hosts documentary film screening and panel talk on May 27 at Alcazar Theatre

The Carpinteria Valley Museum of History kicks off its Talk & Talkback Speaker Series on Wednesday, May 27th at the Alcazar Theatre with a free film screening at 6 p.m. and a short panel discussion afterward. Following the success of last year’s series, the Museum looks to bring new voices, under-told stories, and ample time for talkback to the 2026 lineup.

A 45-minute cut of the Museum’s grant-funded documentary film, “Our Faces Will Always Be Japanese”: Civil Liberties Stories From Carpinteria will be followed by a 30-minute panel discussion with filmmaker Brent Winebrenner and film participants Tommy Dyo and John Fukasawa, Jr. The film explores the WWII era in Carpinteria with a focus on Japanese internment, as well as pre- and post-war Carpinteria cultural/social dynamics. Family-related remembrances of the war period and reflections on the legacy of Japanese internment will be the focus of the panel discussion.

For more information on the Talk & Talkback Speaker Series, volunteering at the museum, or other questions, call (805) 684-3112, email info@carpinteriahistoricalmuseum.org, or visit carpinteriahistoricalmuseum.org.

