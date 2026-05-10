Carp History Museum hosts documentary film screening and panel talk on May 27 at Alcazar Theatre
Carp History Museum hosts documentary film screening and panel talk on May 27 at Alcazar Theatre
The Carpinteria Valley Museum of History kicks off its Talk & Talkback Speaker Series on Wednesday, May 27th at the Alcazar Theatre with a free film screening at 6 p.m. and a short panel discussion afterward. Following the success of last year’s series, the Museum looks to bring new voices, under-told stories, and ample time for talkback to the 2026 lineup.
A 45-minute cut of the Museum’s grant-funded documentary film, “Our Faces Will Always Be Japanese”: Civil Liberties Stories From Carpinteria will be followed by a 30-minute panel discussion with filmmaker Brent Winebrenner and film participants Tommy Dyo and John Fukasawa, Jr. The film explores the WWII era in Carpinteria with a focus on Japanese internment, as well as pre- and post-war Carpinteria cultural/social dynamics. Family-related remembrances of the war period and reflections on the legacy of Japanese internment will be the focus of the panel discussion.
For more information on the Talk & Talkback Speaker Series, volunteering at the museum, or other questions, call (805) 684-3112, email info@carpinteriahistoricalmuseum.org, or visit carpinteriahistoricalmuseum.org.