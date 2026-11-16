Make holiday memories in a welcoming and sensory-friendly environment with this year’s Caring Santa. In partnership with the Autism Society of Ventura County, The Collection is creating a special photo experience that offers a calm, unhurried visit designed for children with sensitivities. Santa’s Workshop is located between The Cheesecake Factory and Larsen’s Grill. Reservations are recommended and can be made at https://thecollectionrp.com/portfolio/caring-santa-2026/.